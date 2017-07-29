Tourism Tax exemption for locals gives positive impact, says deputy tourism minister

Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin says Putrajaya’s decision to abolish tourism tax for locals gives a positive impact on the tourism sector in the country. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, July 29 ― The government's decision to abolish tourism tax for locals is seen to have had a positive impact on the tourism sector in the country, especially involving local tourists, said Deputy Tourism Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin.

“This is a good move as it proves the government's concern in listening to the views of the people as many Malaysians love to travel within the country.

“Although RM10 or RM2 is not seen as a big amount, it can still make Malaysians think twice about travelling. With this decision, I hope Malaysians will continue to travel either locally or abroad,” she told reporters after launching the Pokok Sena Division Puteri Umno Delegates Conference here yesterday.

On Wednesday, Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said Malaysians were exempted from paying the tourism tax for all types of hotels and accommodation premises.

On the other hand, the tax will apply to foreign tourists staying in all types of accommodation premises at RM10 per room per night.

Mas Ermieyati, who is also Puteri Umno chief asked Puteri Umno members to strengthen their work in the face of the coming general election.

She said they must continue to focus on increasing the number of members which until May numbered 385,000 nationwide, with over 2,000 members in Pokok Sena.

Touching on the issue of election candidates, Mas Ermieyati said her wing had a list of candidates but was still at the discussion stage.

“During the 13th General Election, Puteri Umno had nine candidates who had been elected as Members of Parliament and State Legislative Assembly Members. So we expect the number to increase for GE14,” she said. ― Bernama