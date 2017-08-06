Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Tourism Ministry to consider proposal by Matta on needs of women travellers

Sunday August 6, 2017
08:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Nazri: Zahid got rich from business but not worth RM230mNazri: Zahid got rich from business but not worth RM230m

The Edit: In Pakistan, jirga justice sees women as collateralThe Edit: In Pakistan, jirga justice sees women as collateral

The Edit: Move over nasi lemak burger, it’s time for chicken rice burgerThe Edit: Move over nasi lemak burger, it’s time for chicken rice burger

The Edit: Having a blast on Disney cruises without the kidsThe Edit: Having a blast on Disney cruises without the kids

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Tourism and Culture Ministry will consider a proposal by Matta for studies to be carried out by the government on the needs of women travellers, especially those travelling alone. — Reuters picThe Tourism and Culture Ministry will consider a proposal by Matta for studies to be carried out by the government on the needs of women travellers, especially those travelling alone. — Reuters picSEREMBAN, Aug 6 — The Tourism and Culture Ministry will consider a proposal by the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) for studies to be carried out by the government on the needs of women travellers, especially those travelling alone.

Deputy Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati said she would bring up the matter for discussion at the ministry.

She told this to reporters in response to the suggestion by Matta in view of the increase in the trend of women travelling alone.

She was met after opening the Seremban Umno Puteri delegates conference here today.

Mas Ermieyati advised women travelling alone to emphasise safety and do their research before opting for holiday packages.

The reason being that there are many holiday packages offered by tour operators who do not have valid licence, she said. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline