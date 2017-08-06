Tourism Ministry to consider proposal by Matta on needs of women travellers

The Tourism and Culture Ministry will consider a proposal by Matta for studies to be carried out by the government on the needs of women travellers, especially those travelling alone. — Reuters picSEREMBAN, Aug 6 — The Tourism and Culture Ministry will consider a proposal by the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) for studies to be carried out by the government on the needs of women travellers, especially those travelling alone.

Deputy Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati said she would bring up the matter for discussion at the ministry.

She told this to reporters in response to the suggestion by Matta in view of the increase in the trend of women travelling alone.

She was met after opening the Seremban Umno Puteri delegates conference here today.

Mas Ermieyati advised women travelling alone to emphasise safety and do their research before opting for holiday packages.

The reason being that there are many holiday packages offered by tour operators who do not have valid licence, she said. — Bernama