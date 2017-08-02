Tourism Malaysia helping with passenger jams at airports

Tourism Malaysia will help to resolve delays faced by passengers passing Immigration checkpoints at local airports, said chairman Datuk Dr Siew Ka Wei. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Tourism Malaysia is working to help resolve delays to passengers passing Immigration checkpoints at local airports, said chairman Datuk Dr Siew Ka Wei.

Acknowledging reports of such congestion being shared online, Siew said Tourism Malaysia has already reached out to the Immigration Department on the matter.

Addressing the matter now was vital to ensure that it will not be an issue during the coming SEA Games that will also coincide with local festivities, he added.

“Tourists usually get a first glimpse of a country at the airport. The first impression there counts and will affect the rest of their holiday and time spent in our country,” Siew said in a statement today.

“Let’s work together to provide a smooth welcome at their arrival by ensuring a hassle-free entry at the airport and immigration counters.”

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali was already working with airport officials to ensure the smooth processing of passengers, Siew said when expressing confidence that the issue would be swiftly resolved.