Tourism industry act to be amended to combat fraud

ALOR GAJAH, July 21 — The Ministry of Tourism and Culture is reviewing the Tourism Industry Act 1992 to curb rampant fraud cases involving travel agents in the country.

Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin said the amendments included raising the value of compound fines imposed on individuals and companies committing fraud.

“We take seriously the problem of fraud including fake umrah packages when many are forced to leave empty-handed when the desire to perform umrah (minor haj) is put off after becoming a victim of fraud.

“The ministry has met on this and this matter (amendment) will be tabled in Parliament next Monday involving some changes for non-compliance of the act including a maximum compound fine of RM500,000,” she said.

She said this to reporters after handing over contributions to 152 haj pilgrims under the Masjid Tanah Parliamentary constituency at the Al-Ihsan Mosque, Londang near here yesterday. — Bernama