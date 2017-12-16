Tourism, cultural arts for inclusion in Kelantan BN GE14 manifesto

Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin the Kelantan Barisan Nasional (BN) will include tourism and generations-old cultural arts inherited by the people of the state in the party’s manifesto for GE14. — Foto BernamaBACHOK, Dec 16 — The Kelantan Barisan Nasional (BN) will include tourism and generations-old cultural arts inherited by the people of the state in the party’s manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14).

The chairman of the committee responsible for planning the manifesto, Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin said the document which was near-completion contained well-balanced elements.

Kelantan, he said, had the potential to become the country’s new tourist attraction for, among others, its appealing beaches, especially in Bachok and Pasir Puteh.

“Cultural arts such as the ‘Mak Yong’ dance, ‘dikir barat’ and the traditional game of ‘gasing’ (top spinning) will also be promoted as they can only be found in the state,” he told reporters after the ‘Back-to-School 2’ programmed organised by the Kelantan Tenaga Nasional (TNB) at the Bachok TNB office here today.

Also present was TNB general manager Datuk Md Yuslan Md Yusoff

Awang Adek, who was formerly TNB chairman and currently MARA chairman, said the manifesto would also include the call for better roads and more job opportunities.

In TNB’s ‘Back-to-School programme, 200 students from underprivileged families comprising children of fishermen, labourers and farmers received school supplies worth RM40,000.

Meanwhile, Md Yuslan said TNB had also allocated RM160,000 to contribute school uniforms to 800 poor students in Bachok, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh and Machang. — Bernama