Touch n’ Go minimum top-up shelved, says Rosnah

A Malaysian highway user pays a toll station in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2013. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Highway concessionaires have been ordered to postpone imposing the minimum RM30 top up rate for the Touch n’ Go cards at the toll plazas so as not to burden motorists.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said the move to impose the minimum top up rate for the Touch n’ Go cards was proposed by the Malaysian Association of Highway Concession Companies (PSKLM) to overcome congestion at top up lanes at toll plazas during peak hours.

“The ministry has instructed the concession companies to postpone the proposed initiative and find other ways to overcome congestion at the toll plazas.

“The government is concerned with the burden shouldered by consumers, including those in the B40 category, and is always looking for ways to resolve problems amicably for all quarters,” she said.

She was responding to an oral question from Senator Datuk Shahanim Mohamad in the Senate today. — Bernama