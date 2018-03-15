Top national junior squash player thrilled to score 10As in SPM

National junior squash player Siow Yee Xian said he is very happy and proud of his achievement. — Picture courtesy of Siow Yee Xian

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — National junior squash player Siow Yee Xian scored 10As in his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination to become top student at Bukit Jalil Sports School for the year 2017.

The Melaka-born lad became the top junior squash player in the country after he bagged the Asian Junior Under-17 championship in Jordan, July last year.

“Most important advice I would give anyone is don’t sleep in class,” said Siow.

“I did my revisions every day and always made it a point not to sleep in class despite being super tired after gruelling training sessions.

“I just try to spend at least half an hour a day for revision and that really helped me,” he said.

He also took a month’s sabbatical to fully focus on SPM.

Prior to becoming the Asian junior champion, Siow bagged the boys’ Under-17 National Junior crown in March and two months later won the National Schools Sports Council Under-18 title.

In October, he added the National Junior Grand Final Under-17 circuit title to his name.

Just like any teenager, Yee loves video games, online games and surfing the internet aside from playing squash.

Not wanting to rest on his laurels, Siow enrolled at INTI college Subang for an A-Levels course in January.

He goes for classes by LRT (Light Rail Transit) in the morning then trains in the evening.

“I’m definitely very happy and proud of my achievement. I’m going to finish A-Levels first and continue playing squash. I still don’t know what I’ll do after A-Levels,” he said when asked about his future plan.