‘Top dog’ doesn’t mean last word, DAP chief says of Dr M

Thursday July 20, 2017
10:23 AM GMT+8

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently declared himself the “top dog” in the hierarchy of Pakatan Harapan, following questions about the chain of command in the pact’s new presidential council. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently declared himself the “top dog” in the hierarchy of Pakatan Harapan, following questions about the chain of command in the pact’s new presidential council. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s position as Pakatan Harapan chairman does not make the Opposition pact answerable to him, said DAP’s acting national chairman.

According to The Star newspaper today, Tan Kok Wai said he was not contesting the former prime minister’s place in the hierarchy, but clarifying the implication of Dr Mahathir’s “announcement”.

“It is not disputed that he helms Pakatan’s presidential council by virtue of his seniority and appointment as chairman,” he reportedly said.

“However, the fact remains that he is not the one calling the shots,” he added.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution said his party also has no issue with Dr Mahathir’s declaration, adding that the description was “perfectly correct” in the context of Dr Mahathir putting himself on par with the prime minister.

However, he also said that the leadership of the Opposition is a “collective responsibility” of all its leaders.

Dr Mahathir recently declared himself the “top dog” in the hierarchy of Pakatan Harapan, following questions about the chain of command in the pact’s new presidential council.

This effectively places him above Federal Opposition Leader and Pakatan Harapan president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was named above Dr Mahathir in the council as de facto leader. 

