Top court allows NRD to appeal in ‘bin Abdullah’ case

The three-judge panel led by Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif allowed three of the seven questions submitted by the lawyer for the NRD. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The National Registration Department (NRD) was granted leave by the Federal Court today to appeal against a ruling that allowed a Muslim child conceived outside marriage to bear his father’s name instead of the “bin Abdullah” patronym.

The three-judge panel led by Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif allowed three of the seven questions submitted by the lawyer for the NRD, The Star Online reported.

According to the report, the first question was whether or not the registrar of births and deaths may refer to and rely on sources of Islamic Law on legitimacy when registering Muslim children.

The second question asked was if the civil court may decide questions or matters on the legitimacy of Muslim children in respect of naming and ascribing paternity while the third concerned the application of Section 13A of the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957 to the registration of birth for Muslim children, which would allow the child to receive the name of the man who acknowledges paternity.

Senior federal counsel Suzana Atan was reported as representing the government while K. Shanmuga acted for the Muslim parents and child who had initiated the court challenge against the NRD.

The Court of Appeal had on May 25 ruled in favour of the parents and the Johor-born child to bear his father’s name as the patronym, pointing out that the child will have to bear lifelong shame and suffer grief if his name was associated with ‘bin Abdullah’ instead.

The Court of Appeal had also noted that his parents were legally married before his birth.

The child, who was born less than six months from the date of his parents’ marriage, had failed at the High Court in August 2016 to take on his father’s name.

Among other things, the Appellate Court ruled that the law does not empower the NRD director-general to either override the Muslim father’s wish to have his name used as his child’s patronym, or to decide on his own that the child’s patronym should be ‘Abdullah’, stressing that a ‘fatwa’ (religious edict) is “not law and has no force of law and cannot form the legal basis” for the decision on an illegitimate child’s patronym.

The NRD had cited the National Fatwa Committee’s 2003 fatwa that an illegitimate child, defined as one conceived out of wedlock or born fewer than six months from the date of the parents’ marriage, could not carry the father’s name.