Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Too early to say threat of rabies has eased, says minister

Monday July 31, 2017
09:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zahid lying about my lineage, says Dr MZahid lying about my lineage, says Dr M

The Edit: Why Pakistani Hindus find little refuge in IndiaThe Edit: Why Pakistani Hindus find little refuge in India

The Edit: They came for ‘Despacito’ but found Puerto Rico’s La PerlaThe Edit: They came for ‘Despacito’ but found Puerto Rico’s La Perla

The Edit: Jolie denies manipulating kids in cruel audition schemeThe Edit: Jolie denies manipulating kids in cruel audition scheme

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek (third right) observing a dog vaccination operation at Kampung Serikin near Bau, July 31, 2017. — Bernama picAgriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek (third right) observing a dog vaccination operation at Kampung Serikin near Bau, July 31, 2017. — Bernama picBAU, July 31 — Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said it was still too early to declare rabies or mad dogs threat in Sarawak has eased.

“It is too early for us to make a declaration. To date, the situation is stable, we find positive cases in some places but the number of areas still remains at 22. It’s also too early to make any decisions but we hope there will be no new cases but in such cases we will take the same measures,” he said after visiting a vaccination operation at Suarah Bau Hall, here today.

Also present were Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Veterinary Services Department (JPV) director-general Datuk Dr Quaza Nizamuddin Hassan Nizam.

The Bau area has 104 villages and an estimated 8,000 dogs.

Commenting further, Ahmad Shabery said he had talked to the state government and JPV to send more staff to help deal with rabies outbreak.

“Maybe we will add 10 or 20 more people so we can create more teams to enable them to move around the whole area. The rest, if needed I will inform through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), for example, if there is a need to get help from other agencies such as police, military, Civil Defence Force (APM) and so on,” he said.

When asked about the availability of vaccine, Ahmad Shabery said people should not worry because there is enough vaccine. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline