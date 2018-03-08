Toll payout sum still undecided, Parliament told

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said the outcome of the decision on payout to toll concessionaires will be announced by the prime minister. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The federal government is still discussing the amount to be paid out to toll concessionaires after ending collection on several highways nationwide.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said the outcome of the decision will be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is also finance minister, without indicating a time frame.

“The amount of payout is a policy matter which will be discussed, and then announced by the finance minister.

“This is something which is still in the process of being studied,” she said during Question Time.

The Papar MP was replying to an additional question from Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching, who asked the government to reveal the payout amount to the concessionnaires following the abolishment of several highway tolls.

Teo also suggested to abolish other highway tolls once the concessionaires recovered their highway construction costs.