Toll booth operator survives scare at Seafield

Friday December 30, 2016
11:17 PM GMT+8

SHAH ALAM, Dec 30 ― A toll booth worker endured anxious moments as the body of a lorry got stuck into and dragged the booth she was working in.

Selangor Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department operations deputy director Mohd Sani Harul said the incident occurred at about 2pm today at the Seafield Toll Plaza in Subang Jaya near here.

“The body of the three-tonne lorry laden with scrap metal got stuck and dragged the toll booth,” he said in a statement here.

He added that the 38-year-old toll booth operator sustained minor injuries and was removed from the toll booth before firemen arrived at the scene.

Mohd Sani said the department received a call about the incident at 2.08pm and seven firemen from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene. ― Bernama

