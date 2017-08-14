Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tok Bali ECRL station to cater for cargo, passengers

Monday August 14, 2017
09:46 PM GMT+8

Tools

PASIR PUTEH, Aug 14 — The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) will have its largest station in Kelantan in Tok Bali as it would serve both cargo and passengers.

Kelantan Federal Development Department (Technical Division) deputy director Kahadi Hassan said this was because Tok Bali has a maritime port, marine product landing centre as well as potential tourism activities.

“The four other stations in the state namely Jelawat, Tunjong, Wakaf Bharu and Pengkalan Kubor will be utilised to transport passengers only,” he told reporters after a handing over ceremony of a field and pavilion project to Pasir Puteh District Council (MDPP) president Mohd Anis Hussein here today.

Also present were Pasir Puteh MP Datuk Nik Mazlan Nik Mohamed and Semerak assemblyman Datuk Zawawi Othman.

The project costing more than RM1 million was funded by the federal government to improve social facilities in the district. — Bernama

