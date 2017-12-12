Toddler taken by Vietnamese mum is reunited with dad

Loh Mun Kit (second left) was left in tears after his Vietnamese wife ran away with their three-year-old daughter. ― Picture by John BunyanIPOH, Dec 12 — A three-year-old girl is finally back with her father, nearly a weeks after she had been taken by her Vietnamese mother last month.

Loh Mun Kit, 39, located his daughter, Xin Yue, at Hotel Pudu in Kuala Lumpur after a friend of the mother, Nguyen Thi Xuyen, 36, tipped him off to the girl's location.

“I received a call from my wife's friend on November 29, informing (me that) my wife and daughter were at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur,” he said at a press conference in Perak MCA Public Service and Complaint Bureau here today.

Loh then went to the hotel with two family members the next day, where they found both mother and child.

He added that Nguyen returned Xin Yue to him without any argument or confrontation.

“We talk and solved the matter peacefully. She agrees to surrender my daughter to me and I won't stop her from visiting my child as she is still the mother,” he said.

Nguyen had left with the child on November 24 following a disagreement with Loh.

Nguyen had called her friend to reveal their location after it was reported that she abducted the girl, he said.

Loh added that Xin Yue, who has a history of convulsions, was in good health when he found her.

Loh said Nguyen has since signed the divorce and child custody agreement, and left for Vietnam yesterday.

He then thanked the authorities and the media for their action in his case.