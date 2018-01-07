Toddler survives after falling from fourth floor of building

KUANTAN, Jan 7 — A toddler miraculously survived after falling from the fourth floor of his unit at an army housing complex in Sungai Panching yesterday.

The victim aged one year and five months has been warded at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

In the 5.15pm incident, the toddler was at home with his mother while his father, an army sergeant was washing his car on the ground floor when he opened the sliding door and began playing on the balcony.

At that juncture, he fell off the balcony and plunged to the ground.

According to a source today, the father sent the boy to the hospital.

Kuantan police chief Supt Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali confirmed the incident. — Bernama