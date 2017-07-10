Toddler in critical condition, believed to be abused by adoptive parents, say police

JOHOR BARU, July 10 — A boy, aged one year and nine months, is reported to be in critical condition and unconscious, due to bodily injuries, believed to be the result of abuse by his adoptive parents.

Batu Pahat district police chief, ACP Abdul Wahid Musa, in a statement today, said the case was reported by Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) at 2.40pm yesterday after receiving the child patient.

According to him, the victim was earlier taken to Batu Pahat Hospital due to a fit. However, upon checking, it was found that the victim had been admitted to hospital three times before.

The hospital also detected old and new injury marks on the victim’s body and suspected the child of having been physically abused.

“Besides Batu Pahat Hospital, the victim had received treatment at HSNI for suspected tuberculosis infection. The medical examination on the victim also found a crack mark on his right arm, causing him to be handed over to the Social Welfare Department for protection.

“However, after some time, the child was handed back to the family,” he added in the statement.

According to Abdul Wahid, the child’s adoptive parents, aged 30 and 34, were arrested at their home at 9am today to assist in the investigation.

The victim is reportedly at the intensive care unit of HSNI now and put on a life support system.

The case is being investigated under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine not exceeding RM5,000. — Bernama