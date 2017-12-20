To sue or not to sue? Parents of boy allegedly hit by teacher in a tangle

Azizan Manap (centre) was first charged in Seremban Magistrate Court on October 31 for allegedly voluntarily causing injuries on the left cheek of the student during school assembly at 7 am on April 6, before the trial hearing yesterday. — Picture via Facebook/Rima NilzahKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — It is uncertain whether the family of the student allegedly abused by the teacher Azizan Manap, who was freed by the courts yesterday, would continue with a civil suit after reports quoting the parents contradicted each other.

The Star and other media outlets earlier reported that the 11-year-old boy’s mother who wished to be known only as Mas is considering a civil suit against the teacher.

“We have photographs and a medical report to prove that our son was slapped and that he suffered injury to his cheek,” Mas, 45, reportedly said.

She also reportedly claim that the school, Sekolah Rendah Taman Semarak located in Nilai did not inform her or her husband regarding the boy’s disciplinary problems, following allegation he was sniffing glue.

Mas said she was aware that her son had bought the glue but was told that he wanted to use it to repair punctures in his bicycle tyres.

However, New Straits Times reported today that the student’s father had denied that his family plans to sue the teacher, saying the reports on the legal action could have been due to a confusion which occurred when his wife was interviewed by the media.

“We have been put under pressure by the situation. Our focus now is to recover from the trauma the family is facing. Proceeding with a civil suit is not in the plans for now,” said the 50-year-old man who declined to be named.

Azizan was first charged in Seremban Magistrate Court on October 31 for allegedly voluntarily causing injuries on the left cheek of the student during school assembly at 7 am on April 6, before the trial hearing yesterday.

The charge was under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum imprisonment of one year or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both upon conviction.

However, Magistrate Mohd Zaki Abd Rahman discharged Cikgu Azizan without amounting to an acquittal after deputy public prosecutor Hazeelya Muhammad told the Court that the

Attorney-General’s Chambers had instructed the prosecution to withdraw the charge.