To promote new party, Penang coffee shop throws free lunch for all

Customers getting free lunch at Soon Lee Coffee Shop along Perak Road in George Town December 26, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 26 — A coffee shop along Perak Road here is dishing out lunch on the house today to promote the new Malaysian United Party (MUP).

Soon Lee Coffee Shop begun serving its economy rice for free from 11am as MUP members handed out the party’s calendars and flyers.

Coffee shop owner, Teh Eng Kung, 40, said he is not a member of MUP nor any other political party, but was just doing his bit to show his support.

“I feel that they’ve been doing good work in helping the community even though they are new.

“I just want others to have more options. It is better to have more parties that will help us in times of need,” he said when met at the coffee shop today.

MUP member Tan Sin Bee handing out calendars to patrons at the coffee shop, December 26, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiThe free lunch is only for today, he added.

“We will give out free lunch until we run out of food, maybe around 3pm,” he said.

MUP secretary Kee Lean Ee praised the coffee shop for giving back to the community by offering free lunch to its patrons.

“This is because they were inspired by our work so they are giving free lunch to promote MUP,” she said.

MUP is a newly-formed party that plans to contest in the 14th general elections.