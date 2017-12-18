TNB does not expect any hike in base tariff until early next year

TNB does not anticipate any hike in electricity base tariff until early next year, said its Chief Financial Officer. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) does not anticipate any hike in electricity base tariff until early next year, said Chief Financial Officer, Datuk Fazlur Rahman Zainuddin.

“We don’t foresee major changes. It still very much in the hands of the government to make that decision (on hike).

“Normally the decision on base tariff is done right before the beginning of the regulatory period which is expected in January, so we expect the announcement will be made anytime this month,” he told a press conference after TNB’s Annual General Meeting here today.

The current average selling price is 39.5 sen/kilowatt hour.

The rate is reviewed every three years and the last revision was made in 2014.

On coal prices outlook, Fazlur Rahman said it would likely moderate over the next three years and expected to be slightly lower than the current high level.

“Generally, it will moderate because the expected consumption of coal is not going to push the price up too much as the market shifts towards alternative fuels,” he added. — Bernama