TNB adds more payment channels

TNB Distribution Division senior general manager (Consumer Services) Ir Kamaliah Abdul Kadir said TNB customers could now pay their electricity bills at retail store and hypermarkets using the e-Pay system, besides Petronas stations. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has extended the facility to pay electricity bills at more than 17,000 premises via e-Pay and at 2,000 7-Eleven stores throughout the country.

“The addition to TNB’s payment channels is a continuous effort to win the hearts of customers through various value-added products and services,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said TNB customers who use the e-Pay system until Sept 9 will also stand a chance to win a RM50 cash rebate on their electricity bill.

Customers can also choose to pay their TNB bills at any post office, selected bank premises and via Internet banking.

Further information on the various methods to make electricity bill payments can be found at www.tnb.com.my. ­ — Bernama