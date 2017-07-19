TNB a bright model of success, says Najib

Datuk Seri Najib Razak mingles with TNB staff and well-wishers during the celebrations. ― Malay Mail pix KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The success of national utility giant, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), in providing good services and still being able to penetrate the international markets has enabled it to become one of the best companies in the world, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said.

He said TNB’s excellence was internationally recognised when it rose 15 spots to be ranked at 24th among London-based Brand Finance’s Global Top 50 utility awards or Utilities 50 (2017).

Najib said the utility company’s brand’s brand value increased significantly by 33 per cent to RM7 billion compared to RM5.26 billion last year.

“This achievement shows what TNB has done in recent years had led to its success,” Najib said at TNB Hari Raya celebrations.

Also present were Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, TNB chairman, Tan Sri Leo Moggie, TNB president /chief executive officer Datuk Seri Azman Mohd and TNB staff.

Najib said TNB, as a government-linked company, has two key functions — providing energy needs to the people as well as generating growth in economic, industrial and key sectors.

The crowd at TNB’s Hari Raya celebrations on Monday.He said the Bursa Malaysia-listed company was now worth RM80 billion.

“This means as an organisation, TNB cannot be static and should be a dynamic organisation that wants to be ahead of its competitor,” he said.

In this regard, Najib wants TNB to constantly innovate and assess its strengths and weaknesses from time to time to remain competitive.

Besides Malaysia, TNB also has investments in Turkey, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and India.

Moggie said TNB’s 35,900 employees were committed to realising the goals of the government for the well-being of the people as a world class organisation.

“This commitment is embodied in our slogan: Better, Brighter and Keep the Lights on. It is our promise to the people and the country,” he said.