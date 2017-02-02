TN50 to enhance education, create competitive youths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The younger generation play a crucial role in the Transformasi Nasional 2050 (TN50) plan that sets a new vision for the nation after 2020.

The TN50 plan itself stands testament on the government’s resolve in ensuring that country emerges as among the top 20 nations of the world by 2050.

The plan launched recently by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will bring about many changes in governance, development, economy, resilience of the people, education and others. It will chart the future course for the next 30 years after 2020 with the younger generation leading the way forward.

Tweaking the old policies

Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Selangor’s (KUIS) Dean of the Core Studies College Dr Hairol Anuar Mak Din opined that the nation’s long term policies that is already in place would remain the core but only to be tweaked to fulfill the TN50 aspirations.

From the education perspective, he said, TN50 would ensure a strong education framework for the people that would mould the coming generations.

“Our education system is evolving and it should be constantly updated right from the pre-school to the highest level. What more, education is the basic right of every citizen.

“The government is meticulous when comes to education, yet it is often misunderstood that the changes in the education policy is a show of the executive powers of the minister. Basically, the changes made are to enhance the quality in line with the demands right up to the international stage,” he said to Bernama.

Commenting on the open dialogue session involving the younger generation in setting the nation’s future direction and the ‘bottom-up approach’ concept introduced by the prime minister, he said it is the best strategy and serves as the platform for the Gen Y and Z to voice their views and ideas on the nation’s development.

“The government has placed its trust and hopes on the youngsters who will one day inherit the nation and they are all basically from the Post New Economic Policy (NEP) era.

“However, dialogues alone will not suffice. The youngsters of today should be given more meaningful space and opportunities especially at the executive and legislative level to ensure their aspirations are implemented more effectively,” he said.

Changing the way one thinks

Meanwhile, to realise the TN50 mission, the chairman of Gerakan Edukasi Generasi Merdeka (GENGGAM) Muhammad Farhan Khairuddin noted that the youths especially the undergraduates have to change the way they think so that they become competitive.

“The world today needs youths who will become leaders of tomorrow who create opportunities for themselves and the society... no longer wait and hope for the opportunities to fall on their laps.

“Positive minds and proactive attitudes have to inculcated in them so that they, the society and the nation march towards a successful civilisation in 2050,” he said.

Muhammad Farhan, who is also the former president of Majlis Perwakilan Pelajar Kebangsaan (MPPK), felt that the TN50 is a new challenge that has to be embraced by all.

He admitted that there appeared to be many loopholes in the education system especially in the continuity of the learning syllabus at the lower and higher education levels. Also, among others, there is a need to roll out ‘e-Business trade’ courses at masters level.

“A progressive and balanced human capital generation module has to be the focus of the education and higher education ministries. The fast evolving technologies also demands us to master numerous knowledge especially when many of the daily transactions are done online including ‘online business’ or ‘e-business’.

“Therefore, increasing the programmes or courses related to technology and entrepreneurship will help in the mission to create graduates who are not only technology savvy but also entrepreneurship minded,” he said.

Collective spirit

TN50 is something unique as it takes into account the people’s aspirations and is collective in nature, noted the president of Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) Zambri Mohd Isa.

He added that it also provided an avenue for the youngsters to be heard. In fact their ideas can be realised regardless of their religion, race and skin colour.

“Youth Parliamentarians and Perdana Fellows serve as the platforms for the youngsters to be heard and these channels will be improved further with TN50. What is more interesting is that the Prime Minister himself had ‘got down’ to interact with the youngsters, and exchange views and ideas.

“Initiatives to bring together students from within and without the country through conventions, dialogues or town-hall sessions are seen crucial to get their ideas, views and aspirations in defining the TN50,” he said.

He also dismissed the notion harboured by some that the TN50 is a political capital for some.

“We are already edging towards 2020 and after 2020 what is our direction? We have to be ready with our plans for Malaysia and TN50 is not meant to eradicate any legacies but it is to prepare Malaysia for a great future,” he said.

New ideas

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Overseas Umno Club (Wales) Mohd Salahuddin Saufry Hamzah, 22, noted that TN50 spearheaded by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is a highly meaningful initiative especially for Malaysian students overseas.

Students overseas feel other countries are better than their own and this is why many shy away from returning home.

“Therefore, TN50 is a platform that can be used by Malaysian students overseas to share their ideas or bring back new ideas that can be practiced in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama