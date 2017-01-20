TN50 Islamic religious cluster to hold nationwide dialogue, DPM says

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic) said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had called for the dialogue to obtain the views of the relevant quarters and draft the Islamic agenda up to 2050. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBAGAN DATUK, Jan 20 — A nationwide premier dialogue will be held on the Islamic religious cluster of the National Transformation 2050 (TN50), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had called for the dialogue to obtain the views of the relevant quarters and draft the Islamic agenda up to 2050.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said he had been instructed to head the team to organise the dialogue, assisted by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

“We will invite all the new and young ulamas because we want to know what we have to plan for, to carry out.

“What are the religious areas that we have to work out over the next 33 years,” he said when launching a carnival organised by Islamic religious institutions in conjunction with the Bagan Datuk Perak Mentri Besar’s Retreat at the Al-Falah Mosque in Sungai Nipah Darat here. — Bernama