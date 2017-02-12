TMJ secures release of Mat Tere

Tunku Mahkota Johor with Mat Tere, or Muhammad Zul Apis Baharum, 29. — Facebook/Johor Southern Tiger picJOHOR BAHRU, Feb 12 — Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has secured the release from detention of a man who had allegedly uttered offensive remarks against him on Facebook recently.

A posting on the Southern Tigers Facebook said Tunku Ismail himself had visited the Johor police contingent headquarters here to secure the release of the man, known as Mat Tere, 29, whose remand order was to be extended today, and get him sent back to his home in Kelantan.

Photographs Tunku Ismail shaking hands with Mat Tere accompanied the posting.

“He (TMJ) believes that Mat Tere is innocent and was being victimised by some individuals for a political agenda.

“He also congratulated the Kelantan state government on doing a good job in taking care of their people and being alert against individuals who want to divide the people,” said the entry on the social networking site.

Mat Tere, who is believed to be suffering from mental problems, was arrested at about 3.50pm in front of a hotel in Jalan Pendek, Kota Bharu, Kelantan, on Feb 8.

The arrest was made after Johor police received a report on a video recording on Facebook which showed a man making offensive remarks about the Tunku Mahkota Johor.

Meanwhile, Johor police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd in a statement here confirmed the matter (release of Mat Tere).

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said Tunku Ismail had called on the police to use their discretion not to proceed with the investigation because he did not want to prolong the case.

“Police found the suspect (Mat Tere) in this case had been manipulated by certain parties to create an environment of disharmony among the people,” he said. — Bernama