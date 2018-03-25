TMJ officially quits as FAM president

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has led the national football body for exactly a year after he was appointed on March 25 last year. — Picture by Firdaus LatifGELANG PATAH, March 25 — The Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, has stepped down as President of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today.

The 34-year-old Johor Darul Ta’zim club owner (JDT) announced his resignation at a media conference after the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership’s (FMLLP) annual congress at the Country Garden Forest City Phoenix Hotel here.

“I would like to thank all those who believed in me, the sponsors and all the teams that competed. Here is my resignation letter as FAM president,” said Tunku Ismail.

Following the latest announcement, the Johor crown prince has led the national football body for exactly a year after he was appointed on March 25 last year.

On March 15, Tunku Ismail stunned the local football community when he declared on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page that he should step down as president after receiving criticism on social media when Malaysia plunged to a new low of 178th in the Fifa rankings.

