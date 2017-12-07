Time to move on from Dr M, Kedah Umno delegate says

Saiful called on his fellow Kedahan to stop feeling a blind sense of loyalty to Mahathir. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 ― The time for nostalgia and loyalty to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad must come to an end, Kedah Umno delegate Datuk Saiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin said today.

In his speech at the Umno General assembly at Putra World Trade Centre here today, Saiful called on his fellow Kedahan to stop feeling a blind sense of loyalty to the former premier as he is in cahoots with Pakatan Harapan.

“Enough is enough, until when do we need to feel sentimental for this man. He has switched sides and even stands side by side with the DAP.

“We need to stop this sense of endless respect to him. No man is bigger than the party,’’ he said.

Saidul also commented that Kedahans did not feel the presence of former Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir on the ground.

“We see him taking selfies everywhere yet the people do not see what his vision was for the state, nor did he made an effort to do so,’’ he said

Mukhriz was ousted of his post last year after current Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md led a delegation of 14 Umno Division chiefs, state and federal lawmakers to express their loss of confidence in Mukhriz, citing his failure in governing the state.

Saiful then went on to pledge that in the upcoming party elections, Kedah Umno would offer their full support to the current leadership