Time to end Rohingya crisis, PM tells Myanmar in sign of friendship

Thousands of Rohingyas are being displaced due to reported violence at the state of Rakhine. — Picture by Tomas Munita/The New York TimesKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Malaysia is a “true and long standing” friend of Myanmar that supported the latter even when it was "friendless", Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today as he urged the neighbour to end the Rohingya crisis.

In his keynote address at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) special meeting here today, Najib said that Malaysia has even fought for Myanmar's inclusion in regional bloc Asean.

"We supported our near neighbours when they were alone and friendless," Najib said in his speech here.

"The political progress that they have made since then is testimony of our faith in Myanmar, its government and its people," he added.

"So as a true and long standing friend to Myanmar, I say this from the bottom of my heart: it is time to end this crisis.”

MORE TO COME