‘Time to change’, Zahid Hamidi tells Penangites

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the ‘Program Turun Padang’ at Dewan Mellinnium in Kepala Batas March 15, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, March 15 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi kicked off the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) charge to take back Penang in the coming general elections today with a plea.

The Umno second-in-command urged Penangites to give the BN coalition another chance after having experienced 10 years of state rule under the DAP-led Pakatan alliance.

“We know about the weaknesses here and it is time we change that for Penang,” the deputy prime minister and home minister said during his speech at a National Registration Department event in Kepala Batas here.

Ahmad Zahid appealed to Penangites not to have a prejudiced view of the BN-led federal government, saying it served all Malaysians regardless of their race.

He asserted that the BN under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has delivered all its reform promises on governance and the economy compared to the DAP-led state government.

“You have given them chances. Due to anger and disappointment… this is before but now the prime minister has done so much transformation.

“I say, enough. We hope our Gerakan friends can move forward,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid then asked the BN component leaders in Penang to knuckle down and work to bring about a change of state government there.

He singled out Penang Gerakan leader Teng Chang Yeow who is also the state BN chief to “play smart” since he was holding the “ball” and had control of the “game”.

Ahmad Zahid also commended the Kepala Batas Umno representatives for doing their best and urged them to maintain their hard work.

“Please continue your best. As for the rest, Tasek Gelugor, Insyaallah, Nibong Tebal… time to take it back. Balik Pulau, defend it. I am watching,” he added.

The Umno acting deputy president then went through a list of the Penang parliamentary seats and indicated his observations of electoral support towards the BN there.

He said Bukit Mertajam is “dark” but hoped it will be “clear”, while Jelutong is still “dark”.

“We have hope in Permatang Pauh, Batu Kawan is slightly clear and Bagan… it is dark and clear,” he said.

Earlier, Penang Umno chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said Penang was never neglected by Putrajaya.

“The government and DPM always give Penang the best that they can and he always get down to the ground to help us here,” he said.