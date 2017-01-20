Time for sex offenders’ registry, Nur Jazlan says ahead of serial rapist’s return

Nur Jazlan was reported as saying that the registry, in addition to the implementation of the proposed Child Sexual Crimes Act, would protect children from sex predators. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamad admitted today that Malaysia should set up a sex offenders’ registry now, amid concerns over the deportation of convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah.

Nur Jazlan was reported by The Star Online as saying that the registry, in addition to the implementation of the proposed Child Sexual Crimes Act, would protect children from sex predators.

“Many Western countries has already taken this approach of making it possible for people to check on possible sex offenders, as the registry is made available to the public.

“This is very much needed in Malaysia, as it can also act as a hindrance for predators,” he was quoted saying.

According to the Pulai MP, the registry will also help the public be more vigilant against such possible threats from neighbours or associates.

Canadian newspaper Toronto Star reported on Wednesday that Subbiah will be deported to Malaysia following his mandatory release on January 29, despite warnings from prison staff that the convict could reoffend or even has alleged murderous tendencies.

Subbiah was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 1992 after being found guilty of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or a noxious substance, 10 counts of various kinds of assault and a dozen other charges, including extortion.

Nur Jazlan had previously said Subbiah may return to Malaysia if he is deported by Canadian authorities as he is a citizen with no criminal records here.

However, he said the 56-year-old may be placed on a police watch-list and, once the sex offenders’ list is set up, he may also be flagged under it.

The police similarly said today that the sexual offender will be allowed to return home if he has served his sentence overseas, but they will be closely monitor Subbiah.