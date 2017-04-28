Last updated Friday, April 28, 2017 10:07 pm GMT+8

TiGrESS project to study employability of graduates

Friday April 28, 2017
SHAH ALAM, April 28 — TiGrESS, a project that brings educational institutions and employers together to form an Integrated Triparty Graduate Employability Management Services Platform, was launched here today.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Mary Yap Kain Ching, who launched the pilot project today, said that for a start, four higher education institutions, namely Universiti Malaya, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Multimedia University and Taylor’s University, would participate in TiGrESS.

“I believe this pilot project is going to bring useful information that we need to track graduate employability and then, using the data that we have collected, we will be able to plan further ahead on how to address this particular issue,” she told reporters after the launch.

At the event, the four universities also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICONIX Consulting Sdn Bhd, the company that developed TiGrESS.

Yap said if the system was proven effective, the ministry would definitely extend it not only to other universities, but also to community colleges and polytechnics.

“By April 2018 we hope to have all institutions to implement TiGrESS,” she added. — Bernama

