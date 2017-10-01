Tight vetting for housing aid needed to ensure eligibility

TEMERLOH Oct 1 — The selection of individuals to receive housing aid from the government should be through tight vetting to ensure only those really eligible receive the allocations.

State Tourism and Culture Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin said tight vetting was necessary also to prevent wastage and overlapping which could cause dissatisfaction among the people.

In this regard, he felt there was a need to set up a special body to vet the list of recipients of the housing aid.

“We are aware that many government agencies provide aid to help the needy build homes.

“If there is no body set up to scrutinise the recipients, there could definitely be overlapping or certain individuals taking advantage of the situation.

“To overcome this problem, information from the district officers could be considered as they could check if these individuals received other housing aid.”

Mohd Sharkar said this at a news conference after officiating at the handing-over of house keys under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) at Paya Luas, here, today. Also present were Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department deputy director-general (Development) Datuk Ameer Yusof and the department’s Pahang director, Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin.

Mohd Sharkar said 42 houses had been built under the NBOS programme involving an allocation of RM1.75 million while 47 other houses were repaired this year at a cost of RM639,000.

At the event, Kamaruzzaman Yahya, 53, received a three-bedroom house costing RM80,000 built by the Fire and Rescue Department after his house was destroyed in a fire last year.

The village odd-job worker and his family of six children was then forced to live in the kitchen area of one of his sibling’s house as he had no money to build a new house.

He was very grateful for receiving the new house, which he said was even better than his previous house and thanked all those who had assisted him. — Bernama