Last updated Thursday, February 02, 2017 3:40 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

‘Tidak, pu yao, mudiathu’, Guan Eng tells minister seeking Penang as next FT

Thursday February 2, 2017
03:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Still some work to do, Barca coach says after missed chancesStill some work to do, Barca coach says after missed chances

Culling of 24 chickens in Singapore ruffles feathersCulling of 24 chickens in Singapore ruffles feathers

Local telco scene set for shakeup as players try to avoid price warLocal telco scene set for shakeup as players try to avoid price war

The Edit: Raw deal — chomp on sushi KitKat this Valentine’sThe Edit: Raw deal — chomp on sushi KitKat this Valentine’s

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Lim Guan Eng chided the Federal Territories minister for raising the issue in public before discussing it with the states concerned. — Picture by K.E. OoiLim Guan Eng chided the Federal Territories minister for raising the issue in public before discussing it with the states concerned. — Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Saying “no” in three different languages, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng rejected today Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor’s desire to stake federal control over the northern state as well as Langkawi and parts of Malacca.

Lim who is also secretary-general of DAP, which is an Opposition party at the federal level, chided the Federal Territories minister for raising the issue in public before discussing it with the states concerned, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

“We are not happy to give up our state. This is unacceptable. We will tell Adnan ‘Tidak, pu yao and mudiathu’,” he was quoted telling a news conference in George Town, Penang.

MORE TO COME

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline