‘Tidak, pu yao, mudiathu’, Guan Eng tells minister seeking Penang as next FT

Lim Guan Eng chided the Federal Territories minister for raising the issue in public before discussing it with the states concerned. — Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Saying “no” in three different languages, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng rejected today Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor’s desire to stake federal control over the northern state as well as Langkawi and parts of Malacca.

Lim who is also secretary-general of DAP, which is an Opposition party at the federal level, chided the Federal Territories minister for raising the issue in public before discussing it with the states concerned, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

“We are not happy to give up our state. This is unacceptable. We will tell Adnan ‘Tidak, pu yao and mudiathu’,” he was quoted telling a news conference in George Town, Penang.

MORE TO COME