Through Utusan, Zakir Naik pleads for India to clear his name

On Saturday, Interpol had called-off the red-corner notice against Dr Zakir Naik requested by India’s National Investigation Agency. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Controversial televangelist Dr Zakir Naik has urged the Indian government to clear his name, following the cancellation of the red-corner notice against him by Interpol.

In a video sent to local daily Utusan Malaysia, the India-born preacher said he was thankful for the decision and said that it would clear his name, especially at the international level.

“You have heard of the news on the cancellation of the Interpol red-notice against me. I hope the Indian government would bring forth the necessary justice by clearing my name against the accusations made.

“The matter had happened as truth had prevail through unexpected means. It has happened at the international level, it can happen in India as well,” he said in a 58-second clip.

On Saturday, Interpol had called-off the red-corner notice against Dr Zakir requested by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Indian media outlets reported NIA as clarifying that its previous request was rejected since it was “premature”, and it has not filed any charge sheet against Dr Zakir at that time.

Today, Indian news site NDTV reported that the NIA will send a fresh request to the Interpol, since the charge sheet has been filed in a special court in Mumbai last month.

The 52-year-old was reportedly charged under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for heading an “unlawful association”; he was also charged with inciting youth to take up terror acts and to join global terror groups such as the Islamic State.

Last month, Indian news agency, ANI reported that India will request for the extradition of the fugitive preacher from Malaysia soon, quoting an announcement by its Ministry of External Affairs.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia will send Dr Zakir back to India if its government requests that he be extradited, however no such request has been made so far.