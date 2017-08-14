Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Three youths under probe for rioting at forum

Monday August 14, 2017
02:03 PM GMT+8

Flares were set off inside the hall during the Nothing To Hide 2.0 Forum in Shah Alam August 13, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaFlares were set off inside the hall during the Nothing To Hide 2.0 Forum in Shah Alam August 13, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Three teenagers have been remanded four days in an investigation for rioting and possession of weapons at the Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum yesterday.

News portal The Malaysian Insight reported that the male suspects aged 17, 18 and 19 were being probed under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Police reportedly applied to hold the suspects for a week, but Shah Alam magistrate Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin gave a four-day remand instead.

The forum featuring Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Shah Alam yesterday was disrupted by some who set off flares and threw shoes towards the stage, leading to a mass brawl.

PPBM Youth has denied that the suspects were party members.

