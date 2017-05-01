Three-year-old girl fatally hit by van in Cameron Highlands

IPOH, May 1 — A three-year-old girl was fatally knocked down by a van which also hit two women at the ‘Golden Hill’ night market near Cameron Highlands, last night.

The child, Adra Mustaffa Kamal from Kampung Tenglu Laut, Mersing, Johor Bahru succumbed to serious head injuries at Sultannah Hajjah Kalsom Hospital in Tanah Rata, while the other two victims sustained leg and head injuries.

Cameron Highlands District Police chief DSP Hasadid A. Hamid said in the incident at 9.45pm, the child was looking at some toys with her parents and two siblings at one of the stalls.

He said Ching See Siang @ Hee See Siang, 30, a hawker, after closing his stall was driving away in his van.

“The van lurched forward and hit some stalls and people at the site including the deceased,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the two injured women were sent to the same hospital and subsequently to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for further treatment.

Hasadid said Ching who was unhurt, lodged a police report that he had suddenly experienced body cramp and passed out while driving.

He said the van driver was detained to facilitate investigation under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama