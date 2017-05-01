Last updated Monday, May 01, 2017 5:26 pm GMT+8

Three-year-old child star Lara Alana to start paying taxes

Monday May 1, 2017
03:50 PM GMT+8

Lara Alana (left) pictured here with her parents Awal Ashaari and Scha Alyahya. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/Scha Alyahya Lara Alana (left) pictured here with her parents Awal Ashaari and Scha Alyahya. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/Scha Alyahya KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Children below 18 years old are required to start paying taxes if they earn an income of more than RM34,000 annually, according to a report on BH Ahad.

Three-year-old Lara Alana, the star of reality TV show Lara Oh Lara, who has close to three million Instagram followers, will start paying taxes this year.

Her celebrity parents, TV host and actor Awal Ashaari and Scha Alyahya, say they have hired an agent to take care of Lara’s financial matters.

“Lara already has her own income tax file with the Inland Revenue Board and will start paying this year,” said Lara’s mother Scha.

Joining Lara Alana are child actresses Puteri Balqis, 10, and Mia Sara, 12, who will also start paying taxes, the paper reported.

