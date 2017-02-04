Three-way in Tanjong Datu after independent cut

Raphaelson Richard Hamit has submitted his application to contest the Tanjong Datu by-election. ― Pictures by Sulok Tawie LUNDU, Feb 4 — The Tanjong Datu by-election will be a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional (BN), STAR and PBDS Baru.

The candidates are Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, the widow of former chief minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem whose death triggered the election; Johnny Aput (STAR) and Raphaelson Richard Hamit (PBDS Baru)

Former commando Asbol Abdullah had filed his application to contest as an independent, but his nomination paper was rejected.

STAR candidate Johnny Aput has submitted his application to contest the Tanjong Datu by-election.Returning officer Hamsien Atar confirmed the names of the candidates about 20 minutes after nominations closed at 10am.

MORE TO COME