Last updated Saturday, February 04, 2017 11:13 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Three-way in Tanjong Datu after independent cut

By Sulok Tawie

Saturday February 4, 2017
10:43 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Siti Kasim, Ibrahim Ali join forces to fight for Orang AsliSiti Kasim, Ibrahim Ali join forces to fight for Orang Asli

Louvre attack: Suspect identified as 29-year-old EgyptianLouvre attack: Suspect identified as 29-year-old Egyptian

The Edit: Mariah Carey drops new break-up song ‘I Don’t’ featuring YGThe Edit: Mariah Carey drops new break-up song ‘I Don’t’ featuring YG

The Edit: NY museum reacts to travel banThe Edit: NY museum reacts to travel ban

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Raphaelson Richard Hamit has submitted his application to contest the Tanjong Datu by-election. ― Pictures by Sulok TawieRaphaelson Richard Hamit has submitted his application to contest the Tanjong Datu by-election. ― Pictures by Sulok TawieLUNDU, Feb 4 — The Tanjong Datu by-election will be a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional (BN), STAR and PBDS Baru.

The candidates are Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, the widow of former chief minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem whose death triggered the election; Johnny Aput (STAR) and Raphaelson Richard Hamit (PBDS Baru)

Former commando Asbol Abdullah had filed his application to contest as an independent, but his nomination paper was rejected.

STAR candidate Johnny Aput has submitted his application to contest the Tanjong Datu by-election.STAR candidate Johnny Aput has submitted his application to contest the Tanjong Datu by-election.Returning officer Hamsien Atar confirmed the names of the candidates about 20 minutes after nominations closed at 10am.

MORE TO COME

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline