Three teens killed in accident were on their way to matriculation college, father says

MALACCA, May 6 — Three teenage friends who were killed in an accident on the Alor Gajah-Malacca-Jasin Expressway near the Petron station in Jalan Malim, Taman Cheng Bistari here yesterday were on their way to a matriculation college in Masjid Tanah here.

Badrul Hisham Ismail, the father of one of the deceased, said son, Mohd Aiman Hakim, the second of six siblings left the family home about 7.30am to go to the Londang Matriculation College in Masjid Tanah here to collect his Malaysian University English Test (MUET) result slip.

The 52-year-old said Mohd Aiman Hakim, a student majoring in Physical Sciences had notified his mother Anisah Ali, 49, last night on his plan to collect the MUET result slip.

“He said he wanted to go to the Londang Matriculation College with his friends...my wife told me that last night, he shook hands and hugged her...he seldom did that. He also shook hands with me as usual before I left for work this morning,” said the lecturer at the Institute of Teacher Education Malaysia, Perempuan Melayu Campus in Durin Daun here when met here.

In the 11.25am incident, Mohd Aiman Hakim, Nik Muhammad Sajirin Nik Hazairi and Mohamad Shawal Abdul Razak, all 19, died on the spot after the car they were travelling in, skidded into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a car.

Rizon Wahab, 44, the mother of Mohamad Shawal said she had a bad feeling after failing to contact her son for several times before being informed about the accident.

“Aiman (Mohd Aiman Hakim) fetched him and I advised him to drive safely as it was raining. He (Mohamad Shawal) said he would only go out for a while just to accompany his friend to collect his MUET result slip,” said the single mother who lives in Bukit Baru here. — Bernama