Three sworn in as senators

Dr Nuing Jeluing taking his oath as a senator at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur December 11, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member Dr Nuing Jeluing and former Pagoh MCA division chairman Datuk Lim Pay Hen were today sworn in as senators for the first time.

Meanwhile, Umno education bureau chairman, Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Ibrahim Abu Shah took his oath as senator for the second term.

Ibrahim, who was vice-chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) from 2001 until 2009, was appointed as a member of the Dewan Negara or Senate for the first time on Nov 3, 2014.

The three were sworn in before Dewan Negara president, Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, at Parliament building, here.

Dr Nuing, 65, from Miri, Sarawak replaces Datuk Lihan Jok as senator whose term ended on Dec 7, this year.

Dr Nuing, a former chief medical officer of Shell Malaysia Berhad, who had also the government hospitals before, said the Senate appointment would give him a bigger opportunity to champion the lot of the people, especially in Sarawak.

Lim, 60, from Jementah in Segamat, Johor, said he would continue to look into the welfare and development of the local community, and play a more active role in solving their problems.

Before heading the Pagoh MCA division, Lim was division secretary, and had served as Johor MCA secretary and as MCA national Youth executive council member.

Merlimau-born Ibrahim had been honoured with several awards including the Malaysia Business Leadership Award 2009 (Public Education Sector) and the Melaka Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2013.

He is also active in social activities and was a member of the Malaysia National Unity Advisory Panel from 2007 to 2008. — Bernama