Three siblings killed in road accident buried in single grave

KEMAMAN, Dec 25 — The three siblings who died in a road accident after sending off their parents and another sibling at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to perform the umrah were buried in a single grave yesterday evening.

Wan Nor Afifah Wan Mohd Kamaruzzaman, 28, Wan Nor Athirah, 27, and Wan Muhammad Mahathir Rafiqi, 14, were laid to rest at the Binjai Muslim Cemetery here.

Earlier, nearly 200 people, including family members and friends ,performed the funeral prayers at Masjid Jamek Binjai.

Their parents, Wan Kamaruzzaman Wan Mohamad, 56, and Rosnani Ibrahim, 53, and sister Wan Nur Afiqah,17, who flew home soon after they received the sad news, got to see the siblings for the last time before they were laid to rest.

Wan Kamaruzzaman, Rosnani and Wan Nur Afiqah’s flight landed at KLIA at about 11 am and straight away went to the Forensic Unit at the Kemaman Hospital’, arriving there at 3.45pm.

It was a very sad atmosphere at the forensic unit when Rosnani, who was unable to hold back her tears, was embraced by her eldest son Wan Muhd Al Rifae, 31.

The parents also had the opportunity to perform the washing and preparing the bodies for burial.

The siblings’ aunt Salmah Ibrahim, 58, and her daughter Nurul Aliani Zawawi, 25, who were injured in the crash, were also seen at the forensic unit.

Meanwhile, Menteri Besar’s Office Research officer Dr Wan Shaari Wan Ismail said the state government would pay for the funeral.

Wan Shaari , who represented Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman, also handed over contribution to the victims’ father.

The accident occurred at Kampung Batu Putih, Kuantan on Saturday when they were on their way home to Kampung Padang Lalang, Binjai, here from a relative’s house in Melaka after sending their parents and sister to KLIA for umrah on Thursday. — Bernama