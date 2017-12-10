Three siblings die in accident

Fire and Rescue Dept members rushing to aid in an accident which involved a trailer and three cars at the Jalan Baling-Kuala Kangsar crossroad traffic light junction, near MRSM Lenggong in Gerik December 10 2017. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue DepartmentIPOH, Dec 10 — Three siblings died, while their parents and another sibling suffered injuries in an accident involving a trailer and three cars at a traffic light junction here today.

The deceased, who were in a Honda HRV, was identified as twins Muhammad Hanif Ismail, 8, and Nur Ain Hanifah Ismail, 8, and elder sister Nur Ain Hafizah Ismail, 22.

Another sibling, Nur Ain Harizah Ismail, 13, sustained minor wounds in the accident which happened at around 11am today at the Jalan Baling-Kuala Kangsar crossroad traffic light junction, near MRSM Lenggong in Gerik.

Meanwhile, their parents Ismail Yaacob, 53, and Zarina Yong, 44, who were seriously injured, were rushed to Taiping Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, another two victims who were in a Grand Livina suffered minor injuries.

Gerik Police District Chief superintendent Ismail Mat Isa said that the trailer, which was carrying fish, rammed into the cars which had stopped at the traffic signal.

“Early investigation revealed that the trailer ploughed into the cars following a suspected brake failure.

“The trailer rammed into a Honda HRV which was stopped in the left lane, causing the car to hit a Grand Livina which was stopped in front.

“In the process of the accident, the trailer also rammed into a Hilux in the right lane, which also force the Hilux to hit a Nissan Sentra which was stopped in front,” he said in a statement.

Ismail said the deceased and their family were heading to Kuala Kangsar for a vacation from Terengganu.

Ismail said the trailer driver and his attendant were unhurt in the accident.

“We have recorded statement from the trailer driver and he will be charged under Section (1) Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving,” he said.