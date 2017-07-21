Three RTD staff quizzed over D-G’s office break-in

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 ― Three Road Transport Department (RTD) officers are under police investigation following a break-in at the RTD director-general’s office in Presint 4, Putrajaya on July 13.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said the trio had been released on police bail.

He said the police also sought an individual believed to be linked to the case.

Meanwhile, RTD director-general Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron said the department would take action against the three officers if they were found guilty.

On July 13, two people broke into Nadzri’s office about 1am and escaped. ― Bernama