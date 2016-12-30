Three RMAF Beechcraft B-200T aircraft still grounded, says deputy defence minister

Pilot Maj C. Kayamboo was killed in the crash involving a Beechcraft B-200T while three others were injured. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― The three Beechcraft B-200T aircraft of the Royal Malaysia Air Force remain grounded at the Subang airbase following the crash of a similar plane at the Butterworth airbase on Dec 21.

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum said today the freeze was in force because the investigation into the accident was ongoing.

“We will wait for the directive (to lift the prohibition). Let’s wait for the investigation. We will make an announcement,” he said to reporters after officiating at the ministry-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Khalid Al-Walid Mosque here.

Pilot Maj C. Kayamboo, 44, was killed in the crash while co-pilot Capt Wai Lik, 26, Lt Hamid Hanafi, 26, and Sgt Mohd Sofi Azizan, 29, were injured.

Asked about the condition of the injured people, Mohd Johari said Hamid and Mohd Sofi had fully recovered while Wai Lik was still at the Penang Hospital and his condition was reported to be stable. ― Bernama