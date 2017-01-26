Three policemen in dock for possessing, pushing drugs

Three policemen were brought to the Alor Star Magistrate’s Court on a charge of possessing and distributing drugs, January 26, 2017. — Bernama picALOR STAR, Jan 26 — Three policemen were in the Magistrate’s Court here today for possessing and distributing drugs in the middle of this month.

For the first charge, Mohd Norhidayat Mat Din, 26, and Mohammad Rosside Rosli, 28, were jointly charged for distributing 75,339 gms of Methamphetamine.

For the second charge, they were jointly accused of distributing 74.21 gms of heroin. Both offences were allegedly committed at Pendang District Police Headquarters at 10.10pm on Jan 16.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Revised 1980) which carries the death sentence if found guilty.

No plea was recorded from them when the charges were read before Magistrate Mohd Khairul Hafizuddin Ramli.

In a separate charge in the same court, policeman Wan Mohd Suhaimi Wan Sidek, 42, was charged with possessing 70 gms of cannabis in a house in Felda Sungai Tiang, Pendang, at 8.55pm, on Jan 16.

The charge under Section 6 of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (revised 1980) which provided life imprisonment, or not less than five years and caning not more than 10 times if guilty. No plea was recorded.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eliana Ismail prosecuted while all the accused were not represented by counsel.

All the cases would be rementioned on April 6 while waiting for the Chemistry Department’s reports. — Bernama