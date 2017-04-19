Three policemen claim trial to robbing Nigerian student

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Three police corporals claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to robbing a Nigerian student last week.

Mohd Hazanizam Ahmad Jalanay, 33, Mohd Firdaus Jamalol Habi, 34, and Ahmad Rohafiz Abdul Rani, 32, made the plea after the charge was read out before Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah.

They were jointly charged with robbing private college student , Okelarin Kayode Emmanuel, 26, of RM600 at 12.40pm in 4/155, Bukit Jalil here on April 11.

The trio who are attached to the MPV (Mobile Patrol Vehicles) Unit, Kuala Lumpur police headquarters were charged under Section 395 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Norazlin Mohamad Yusoff did not offer bail for the accused.

However, counsel for the accused, Emir Eizat A. Malik urged the court to grant them a low bail on the grounds they were family breadwinners and earning a monthly income of RM1,500.

The court allowed them bail of RM3,000 in one surety each and set May 17 for re-mention. — Bernama