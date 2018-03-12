Three PH youth leaders called up by police over memorandum to RoS

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is among the three called up by the police over a memorandum to the Registrar of Societies. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPUTRAJAYA, March 12 — Police have called up three Pakatan Harapan Youth leaders to have their statements recorded today over the submission of a memorandum demanding the Registar of Societies (RoS) expedite the approval of the loose Opposition pact’s registration status three weeks.

The trio are Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, DAP Youth chief Wong Kah Woh and Amanah Youth chief Sani Hamzan.

However, Syed Saddiq could not be present today due to personal reasons.

According to Wong, they had received calls from the police asking them to come to the Putrajaya district police headquarters to give their statements over the handover of the memorandum on Feb 21.

“We are ready to give our full cooperation to the police but we would like to ask the police whether we (have been called up) as witnesses or persons being investigated over the submission of the memorandum. We also would like to know who lodged a police report against us, whether it was the RoS, police or a third party.

“We have the right to know because if the handover was made in a peaceful manner and accepted by the RoS without any objections or untoward incident, why do the police need to call us today?” he told reporters before giving his statement at the entrance of Putrajaya district police headquarters here.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Rosly Hassan when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter. — Bernama