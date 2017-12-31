Three people die in head on collision

MIRI, Dec 31 – Three people died after two vehicles were involved in a head on collision in Jalan Long Lama Bakong at 3.20pm today, said the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre (PGO).

The deceased were identified as Eyeo Chun Hua, 50, Tan Ai Shan, 28, both women, and Tan Kheng Wei, 11, a boy. The male driver was believed to be injured.

“The accident involved two vehicles, namely a Perodua Alza, with the three deceased inside, and a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle,” the PGO said in a statement tonight.

“The driver of the Perodua Alza was rushed to Miri Hospital for treatment,” he said, adding that the driver of the 4WD vehicle fled the scene.

The Perodua Alza was travelling from Miri to Lapok while the 4WD vehicle came from the opposite direction. — Bernama