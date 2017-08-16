Three more arrested over Dr M forum riot

PPBM members were hit during the mass brawl at the Nothing To Hide 2.0 Forum in Shah Alam August 13, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Police have detained three more people over the riot at a forum by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's party last Sunday, bringing the arrest count to 13.

According to The Star Online news portal, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the organisers of the “Nothing to Hide 2.0” forum will also be called to give their statement.

The IGP went on to criticise the organisers for blaming his agency for the fracas.

“Under the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012, the responsibility to maintain the safety of participants and the location falls on the organiser,” he said.

Police yesterday arrested 10 men aged between 20 and 30 over the riot, in addition to the three teens detained on Sunday.

The riot was believed to have broken out after a question on the 1985 Memali incident from Dr Mahathir's time as prime minister, in which PAS leader Ibrahim Mahmud @ Ibrahim Libya, 13 villagers and four police officers were killed.

The Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum in Shah Alam on Sunday featuring Dr Mahathir, who is also PPBM chairman, was disrupted by some people who set off flares and threw shoes towards the stage, leading to a mass brawl.