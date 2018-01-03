Three-minute RM1.5m heist by six men who split up during escape

Police tape is seen after the robbery at a jewellery store in Cheras December 31, 2017. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings of the goldsmith robbery at a mall in Cheras, where RM1.5 million in jewellery was looted within three minutes on New Year’s Eve, showed six men involved in the crime went separate ways in their escape.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim said the group fled on four motorcycles, two headed south and another pair headed towards Batu Caves.

“Investigations revealed six of them entered the mall and carried out the robbery while two others stood by at the parking lot ready with the getaway motorcycles.

“We are in the midst of obtaining more CCTV recordings from cameras not just around the scene, but the entire city as we work to identify, locate, and arrest the suspects,” he said.

During the incident, the robbers wearing full-face helmets and armed with hammers stormed into the goldsmith shop where five employees and a security guard were on duty at 8.43pm.

Mazlan said the suspects had studied the premises around the goldsmith and the areas surrounding the mall prior to carrying out the robbery.

“They knew the goldsmith’s display cabinets were not equipped with shatterproof protection and exploited that weakness in the shop.

“The suspects also chose a peak time to strike on New Year’s Eve, knowing traffic would be heavy and authorities will be late to arrive at the scene,” he said.

Mazlan said motorcycles were used as the getaway vehicles to avoid getting stuck in the traffic congestion during peak traffic hours.

So far 10 statements have been recorded from witnesses at the scene.

Following the incident, forensics investigators found several cigarette butts while combing the scene for evidence last Sunday, which may have a link to the case.

They also recovered a shotgun believed to have been discarded by the robbers in a drain nearby.