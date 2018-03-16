Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Three men nabbed in Bintulu over lorry theft, house break-ins

Friday March 16, 2018
09:45 PM GMT+8

BINTULU, March 16 — Police detained three men for suspected involvement in a lorry theft case in Samalaju area last Tuesday and several house break-in cases in the district.

Bintulu district police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspects, aged between 20 and 31, were picked up in a plantation area at Bintulu-Miri coastal road at 12.30am today.

The trio were trying to start the lorry’s engine prior to the arrest but policemen managed to stop them, he said in a statement here.

Zulkifli said police also seized television sets, lap top computers, branded shoes and tablets believed to have been stolen during the house break-ins in the Sebauh district.

“The suspects are being detained at the Bintulu Central police station lock-up to facilitate investigation under Section 379A of the Penal Code,” he added. — Bernama

